More Cherry Blossom Festivals Canceled Nationwide

While spring cherry blossom festivals are usually some of the most anticipated events each year, more and more are being canceled due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

In addition to last week’s canceling of the 58th Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival, more of the popular events have also notified the public that their events will also not be taking place this year.

The Jeju Cherry Blossom Festival, the first in the country each year, has also canceled its events planned for this year.

Most cherry blossom festivals this year will likely be canceled though have yet to be determined according to the Korean Tourism Organization.