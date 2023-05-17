Shopping, Home & Living

More Convenience Stores Discontinuing Late Night Operations Due to Rising Electricity Expenses

Haps Staff

An increasing number of convenience store owners are discontinuing their late-night operations due to the rising costs associated with 24-hour operations.

Factors such as labor costs, rent, and particularly electricity expenses have become significant burdens. At GS25 convenience stores, the percentage of non-operating stores during late-night hours has risen from 19.2% two years ago to 21.1% recently. Similarly, approximately 80% of ‘E-Mart 24’ stores are closed during nighttime hours.

Franchisees are facing the additional challenge of no longer receiving electricity rate support from convenience store headquarters. GS25 and CU stopped providing electricity rate support for their 24-hour stores in 2019 and last year, respectively. 7-Eleven has also transitioned to operating subsidies instead of directly supporting up to 50% of electricity bills for new contract stores since April.

To address these difficulties, convenience store headquarters are exploring energy-saving measures. For instance, CU has introduced fully enclosed refrigerators in select stores to reduce energy consumption, resulting in a 63% reduction in power usage.

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

