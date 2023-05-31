More COVID-19 Measures Eased From Today

The city of Busan has unveiled its response plan for the safe daily recovery of citizens and the easing of major quarantine measures as the COVID-19 crisis warning level is downgraded from ‘severe’ to ‘alert’ starting June 1st.

The decision follows the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters’ assessment of reduced disease risk, stable quarantine conditions, and the World Health Organization’s lifting of the public health emergency status.

Busan has developed its own plan in line with the government’s roadmap, including the conversion of mandatory 7-day quarantine for confirmed patients to a 5-day recommendation, reorganization of quarantine rules for vulnerable facilities, and an end to the PCR test recommendation on the 3rd day after arrival.

While major measures are being relaxed, screening clinics and PCR tests for high-risk groups will continue, and medical support systems will be maintained.

Vaccinations for high-risk groups are being conducted, urging citizens above 65 and immunosuppressed individuals to get vaccinated.

Mayor Park expressed gratitude to frontline medical staff and urged citizens to adhere to quarantine rules to facilitate a safe daily recovery.