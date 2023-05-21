LifestyleHealth, Fitness & Beauty

More Districts Looking to Add No-Alcohol Zones

By Haps Staff

Following the designation of Millak Waterside Park as a no-alcohol zone in Busan’s Suyeong-gu, Gijang-gun has also passed an ordinance to create a healthy drinking culture environment.

The ordinance allows the head of the local government to designate certain multi-use facilities as alcohol-free zones, with penalties for violations. The National Health Promotion Act permits local governments to establish prohibition zones and impose fines of up to 100,000 won on individuals consuming alcohol in those areas.

Suyeong-gu previously enacted a similar ordinance, designating Millak Waterside Park as a no-alcohol zone due to complaints about noise and garbage. Starting from July 1st, individuals caught drinking in the park will be fined 50,000 won.

With the revision of the National Health Promotion Act in 2021, other regions in Busan, such as Haeundae-gu, Yeongdo-gu, and Saha-gu, which had already enacted ordinances promoting a healthy drinking culture, may revise their ordinances to establish prohibition zones.

Gijang-gun passed the ordinance in response to recent incidents where residents suffered from the behavior of individuals drinking in public places like bus stops and parks. While drinking is generally accepted culturally, the authorities are addressing the need to regulate public drinking to ensure a healthier and more pleasant environment for residents.

