Image: Busan City
NewsBusan News

More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Haps Staff

Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.

Busan has been selected as a model city by the Ministry of Environment in 2019 to use hydrogen-powered buses.

The first hydrogen bus route 77 was put into service on September 6 last year, and 15 more will be added by November.

As a result of running hydrogen-electric city buses for one year, the city has confirmed the possibility of converting all of its public transportation vehicles to eco-friendly ones.

The city of Busan plans to operate 100 hydrogen-electric buses by 2022 and plans to convert 500 — 20% of 2,511 city buses — by 2030.

Busan is currently operating two hydrogen charging stations in Eomgung-dong, Sasang-gu, and Songjeong-dong, Gangseo-gu, and plans to install two charging stations for hydrogen buses at the public city bus garage in Cheonggang-ri, Gijang-gun, and the public garage in Hwajeon-dong, Gangseo-gu by 2022.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

One Injured in Elevator Crash at 63-Floor BIFC

Haps Staff -
One man was injured at the 63-floor BIFC Building when the elevator suddenly dropped from the 36th floor to the 20th.
Read more
Busan News

Concern Over Taking Taxis Rises After Three Drivers Test Positive For Coronavirus in Busan

Haps Staff -
Concern among citizens is rising after three local taxi drivers tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Read more
Busan News

Three of Four Missing Vietnamese Sailors Captured After Missing For Two Months

BeFM News -
Three of the four Vietnamese sailors who were supposed to be in quarantine at Busan's Gamcheon Port were captured after two months of searching for the missing sailors.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Eases Restrictions On Six High Risk Facilities

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that restrictions on six of the 12 deemed high-risk facilities have been eased as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Unemployment Increases 1.6% In Busan Last Month

BeFM News -
The number of people employed in Busan decreased last month and unemployed people increased. 
Read more
Busan News

Mystery Still Surrounds The Man Who Washed Up on Haeundae Beach Monday Morning

BeFM News -
Local Coast Guards are looking into the death of a man in his 40s who was found in the coastal waters of Haeundae, presumed to have died due to Typhoon Haishen.
Read more

The Latest

More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Busan News Haps Staff -
Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.
Read more

What To Expect At This Year’s BIFF

Busan Jeff Liebsch -
With the Busan International Film Festival already announcing its delay and will be significantly reduced this year, here is what you can expect to see at the 25th edition of the festival.
Read more

Jeju Air Holding Special Domestic Ticket Event

Travel Haps Staff -
Jeju Air is holding a major sale on domestic tickets through the morning of the 16th.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Seochang Library To Open In Yangsan This November

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The sixth public library in Yangsan, Gyeongnam is set to open this November.
Read more

Busan IPark Frustrated in Incheon Draw

Busan IPark Tomas Marcantonio -
Busan IPark were held to a goalless draw by bottom side Incheon United in the K League 1 on Sunday evening.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
88 %
3.1kmh
74 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
23 °

Dine & Drink

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Johnny Rockets September Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

Centum Beer Festival Officially Calls Off This Year’s Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Organizers of the Centum Beer Festival have officially canceled this year's event.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea