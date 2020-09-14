More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.

Busan has been selected as a model city by the Ministry of Environment in 2019 to use hydrogen-powered buses.

The first hydrogen bus route 77 was put into service on September 6 last year, and 15 more will be added by November.

As a result of running hydrogen-electric city buses for one year, the city has confirmed the possibility of converting all of its public transportation vehicles to eco-friendly ones.

The city of Busan plans to operate 100 hydrogen-electric buses by 2022 and plans to convert 500 — 20% of 2,511 city buses — by 2030.

Busan is currently operating two hydrogen charging stations in Eomgung-dong, Sasang-gu, and Songjeong-dong, Gangseo-gu, and plans to install two charging stations for hydrogen buses at the public city bus garage in Cheonggang-ri, Gijang-gun, and the public garage in Hwajeon-dong, Gangseo-gu by 2022.