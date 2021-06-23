More Festivals Scheduled to Return This Summer and Fall

Amid an increasing vaccination rate and the government easing social distancing regulations, local governments in Busan are also planning to reopen suspended festivals.

Buk district plans to open the Gupo Naru Festival that was canceled last year for three days from October 22nd this year.

Saha district is to also open the Gamcheon Cultural Village Alleyway Festival at the end of October.

Jung district is planning to hold the Josun Tongsinsa Festival in September, the pre-event for the Busan International Film Festival in October as well as the Jagalchi Festival and the Christmas Tree Festival.

Suyeong district said it is preparing to open the Drone Lightning Show in Gwangalli at the end of July, the “Car-free Cultural Street” event in August, and the Eobang Festival in October.