More International Flights From Gimhae May Take Longer Than Expected to Return

In spite of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation’s announcement that it plans to resume 50% of international flights this year, regional airports like Gimhae International are unlikely to see a large increase in flights in the early months.

According to their plan, an extra 100 flights will be added in May and June during phase 1, and then phase 2 in July will see 300 per month.

However, most of the flights are likely to be made out of Incheon International Airport as international flights at regional airports were not included in phase 1.

With Japan and China, which had the most international flights out of Gimhae pre-COVID still with tight entry restrictions, possibly only southeast Asian destinations such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Cebu, Manila, and cities in Vietnam could possibly resume at some point.

Before COVID, there were 1,135 international flights weekly from Gimhae as opposed to just four now.