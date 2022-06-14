More Koreans Skipping Meals Since the Pandemic Began

A recent study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on the national survey on health and nutrition showed that more Koreans are skipping meals than before the pandemic began.

According to Korea Bizwire:

The percentage of people who skipped either breakfast, lunch, or dinner the day before taking the survey stood at 34.6, 10.5, and 6.4 percent respectively during the early phase of the pandemic in 2020.

These values were 3.3, 2.5, and 0.9 percentage points higher than in the pre-pandemic era in 2019.

The percentage of those eating alone also rose for breakfast (41.6 to 42.5 percent between 2019 and 2020), lunch (23 to 26.5 percent), and dinner (17.9 to 19.4 percent).

More people cooked meals at home at least once a day, jumping from 78.7 percent to 79.5 percent.