More Leaks Discovered at Newly Reopened Jeonggwan Aqua Park

Jeonggwan Aqua Dream Park in Gijang-gun, which was built as Korea’s largest facility at a cost of KRW 52.4 billion, has faced numerous construction issues and was closed for a year due to leaks that emerged shortly after its opening in June.

However, even after its official reopening, another leak occurred just a week later, causing frustration among users who question the lack of progress in resolving the problems during the closure period.

Repair work is still ongoing, causing inconvenience to visitors. Notices have been posted, informing users of the shower room’s unavailability due to leak repairs and explaining technical issues with wireless broadcasting in the gym. Users have expressed their disappointment with the situation.

Upon inspection, mold was discovered in the men’s and women’s shower rooms, indicating ongoing leakage issues. It was revealed that poor plumbing work during construction caused the leaks. To prevent further incidents, new construction will be necessary.

Despite its initial grand opening, Aqua Dream Park has faced various issues such as flooding in the machine room and muddy groundwater in the pool.

Additionally, cracks and leaks have been found on the rooftop and in connected areas due to design changes and safety inspection oversights.

Drainage problems in the outdoor parking lot and stairs leading to the ticket office are also being addressed through ongoing construction efforts.