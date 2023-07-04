More Musicals Coming to Busan This Year

Dream Theater, which successfully presented large-scale musicals such as ‘Cats’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ in Busan in the first half of this year, will continue in the second half of this year with ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’

Recently, the domestic creative musical “Hero,” was performed and next, the musical ‘Red Book’ chose Busan as the first city for its regional tour.

Set in conservative Victorian London, it depicts the process of understanding each other between Anna, a woman who wants to live as ‘me’, and Brown, a man who only knows how to live as a ‘gentleman’. It will be performed from the 14th to the 16th, and the cast includes Ok Joo-hyun, Park Jin-ju, Song Won-geun, Shin Sung-min, and Kim Seong-gyu.

From the 11th to the 20th of next month, ‘Chicago’, will be performed in Korea for the first time in six years.

In October and November, ‘Les Misérables’, which is considered the most anticipated play of the second half, will be presented in Busan.

‘Les Misérables’ is a work based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, a great French writer, and is usually considered one of the four major musicals along with ‘Cats’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘Miss Saigon’. It was presented in 22 languages in 53 countries around the world, and it is the first performance in Busan in 10 years.

At the end of the year, the atmosphere is heated with ‘Mamma Mia!’ With ABBA’s hit songs and a delightful and touching story, this musical has surpassed 2 million cumulative theater-goers in Korea and is the first regional tour in four years.

It will be performed from December 1 to 10, and actors Choi Jeong-won, Lee Hyun-woo, Shin Young-sook, Hong Ji-min, Song Il-gook, and Min Young-ki will participate.

Dream Theater is the largest theater dedicated to musicals in Korea and opened on April 1, 2019, at BIFC in Munhyeon-dong.

Starting with the opening play ‘The Lion King’, it is working hard to expand the base of the musical market by presenting various works.