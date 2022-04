Eating inside at theaters, indoor gyms, stadiums, and religious facilities will be permitted starting today.

Eating on trains, airplanes, and express buses will also be allowed as the government further eased COVID-19 curbs as part of efforts to return to normal life.

Supermarkets and department stores will also be allowed to offer free food samples.

Last Monday, the government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the cap on gatherings and business hour curfews, except the mask mandate.