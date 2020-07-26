NewsBusan News

More Safety Concerns Against Gimhae’s New Airport Plan

BeFM News

Another safety concern has been raised against the transport ministry’s Gimhae New Airport plan.

The city of Busan conducted a preliminary survey with the data received from the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport, ahead of the second flight survey by the Prime Minister Office’s verification committee.

It found that when a plane aborts landing for a go-around, it could collide with Seunghak Mountain.

The city says that flights are affected by a kilometer more in radius than what the transport ministry suggests, thus the obstruction zone also increases.

The ministry applied conventional navigation (or instrument landing system) to claim flight safety. But the city said flight procedures must apply advanced satellite navigation.

11 out of the 15 domestic airports use advanced satellite navigation

The Latest

Travel

