NewsBusan News

More Than 1.2 Million Visitors Hit Busan’s Beaches This Past Weekend

BeFM News

Over the weekend, more than 1.2 million vacationers flocked to seven beaches in Busan as the country entered peak vacation season.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Government, some 635,000 people visited seven public beaches on Saturday, and 626,000 people on Sunday.

Visitors swarmed to Haeundae Beach on Saturday night for the opening ceremony of the Busan Sea Festival, including a night pool party.

On Sunday afternoon, entering the water was banned after 1 pm due to high waves and the risk of rip tides due to the influence of the typhoon. But tens of thousands of vacationers still came to the beach and watched the waves.

Gwangalli Beach also held a shellfish fishing experience event at 1 pm on Sunday.

The Busan Sea Festival will continue throughout the seven public beaches until this weekend.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
89 %
5.7kmh
100 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
31 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 