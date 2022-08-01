More Than 1.2 Million Visitors Hit Busan’s Beaches This Past Weekend

Over the weekend, more than 1.2 million vacationers flocked to seven beaches in Busan as the country entered peak vacation season.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Government, some 635,000 people visited seven public beaches on Saturday, and 626,000 people on Sunday.

Visitors swarmed to Haeundae Beach on Saturday night for the opening ceremony of the Busan Sea Festival, including a night pool party.

On Sunday afternoon, entering the water was banned after 1 pm due to high waves and the risk of rip tides due to the influence of the typhoon. But tens of thousands of vacationers still came to the beach and watched the waves.

Gwangalli Beach also held a shellfish fishing experience event at 1 pm on Sunday.

The Busan Sea Festival will continue throughout the seven public beaches until this weekend.