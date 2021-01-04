Image: Busan Police Agency
More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

BeFM News

More than 200 businesses in Busan have been found violating quarantine regulations during increased social distancing rules of 2 and 2.5 in the city.

The Busan Police Agency announced that it has cracked down on 211 businesses after inspecting 4,792 businesses subject to abiding by stricter social distancing guidelines from the 1st of last month to the 3rd of this month.

They included entertainment bars, singing practice rooms, internet cafes, recreation rooms, restaurants and cafes, three convenience stores, sports facilities, and a private academy.

Some businesses even placed snoopers by the entrance to alert business owners of police coming to crack them down without much success.

The Busan Police Agency said strong crackdowns will continue with local government officials as the social distancing level 2.5 will continue until the 17th.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

Travel

