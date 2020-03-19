Arts & Culture

More than 2,500 Performance Art Shows and Exhibitions Canceled So Far in 2020

BeFM News

According to one report, more than 2,500 performing art shows and exhibitions have been canceled for the first four months of this year, resulting in heavy financial damage to the arts industry.

According to the report by the private Federation of Artistic & Cultural Organization of Korea, a total of 2,511 concerts, performing art shows and art exhibitions have been called off in the January-April period due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The report said the direct financial damage from the show cancellations is estimated at 52.3 billion won (US$42 million).

As of Wednesday, the country has reported 8,413 confirmed cases since its first outbreak in the country on January 20.

