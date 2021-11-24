More Than 400kg of Cocaine Confiscated in Largest Bust Ever at Busan New Port

The Busan District Prosecutors’ Office has recently found and confiscated more than 400 kilograms of cocaine in a container with avocados which was recently imported from Peru to Busan New Port.

It is four times the size of the shipment found in 2019, which was the largest ever then. The wholesale price is estimated at 140 billion won.

The container in question departed from Peru around September 20th and arrived at Busan New Port on October 24th via Mexico and Japan, among others.

An official from the prosecution said it is highly likely that the intended destination for the cocaine was not Korea and that all of the seized cocaine was discarded.