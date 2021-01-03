Image: Busan Police Agency
More Than 70 People Caught at Underground Club in Seomyeon Violating Quarantine Rules

Haps Staff

Over 70 people were caught this weekend by police at an underground club in Seomyeon, including three who were supposed to be in quarantine.

According to the Busan Police Agency and Busanjin-gu police department on the 3rd, the police responded to reports of loud music at an underground club in Busanjin-gu at 2:55 a.m.

Current quarantine levels state that no clubs or bars should be open past 9 p.m.

While the police were checking the outside of the building, they noticed dozens of customers trying to flee through the back door of the business.

The police immediately cordoned off the area and brought in an additional ten squad cars to help contain the scene.

Three of the customers were said to have broken their self-isolation periods by partying at the club.

The local district plan to sue the three for breaking the quarantine laws.

Violators can be jailed for less than a year or fined up to 10 million won, among other penalties.

The police are investigating the owner of the club, a man in his twenties, of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

blank
