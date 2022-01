More than 800 calls to the fire department were received early this morning when the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit 75 kilometers southeast of Oita in Japan’s Kyushu province at 1:08 a.m.

Reports of earthquakes could be felt in Busan, Ulsan, and parts of Gyeongnam province.

Two reports were also registered in Mokpo, Jeollanam-do.

A total of 806 reports were made in Busan with no damage reported.

Local media says that the vibrations felt in Busan were at a magnitude of 3.