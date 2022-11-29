More Than 8,000 People Participated in Busan Keyword Contest to Help Select its New Brand

The city of Busan announced that more than 8,000 citizens participated in the Busan Keyword Contest until the 27th of this month.

The contest was to create a new city slogan and received more than 13,000 keyword suggestions.

Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Taejongdae were the most frequently used keywords made in relation to Busan’s sea.

Busan City plans to conduct a keyword preference survey of 1,300 domestic and expats by December 2nd and hold a workshop on December 12th to determine the identity to be reflected in the new city slogan.

Busan’s current symbol mark and slogan ‘Dynamic Busan’ has been used for about 20 years.