More Visitors Flocking to Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Than Before The Pandemic

Recent statistics show that more people visited Haeundae and Songjeong Beach than before the pandemic began.

Haeundae-gu announced that from the 2nd to the 22nd this month, 912,396 people Haeundae, while 304,453 people have visited Songjeong.

It is a 15% increase for Haeundae and a 20% increase for Songjeong from back in 2019, the last year the beaches weren’t under quarantine restrictions.

It is a welcome relief to local merchants and hotels who have suffered around the area for the past two summers, the busiest time of year for their businesses.

The summer tourist season at beaches around the city will open from July 1st.