Most Popular Buildings for Koreans Living in Koreatown, LA

Los Angeles is the biggest city in all of California, with one of the most diverse cultures in all of America. People from around the world come to Los Angeles to enjoy everything this amazing place has to offer. Koreatown is quickly becoming one of the most desirable places for people to live in Los Angeles, making it a fantastic choice if you plan on moving to the City of Angels. There are many options available when it comes to the types of apartments on offer, which can make it challenging to choose one. To simplify this process, let’s run through some of Koreatown’s most highly-rated residential buildings.

Nexen Apartments

First up on this list is Nexen Apartments, which is a very modern building that was completed back in 2021 and offers residents luxurious accommodation in a fantastic location, close to everything you could ever need to live comfortably. The building features five levels and boasts a gorgeous white exterior with wood framing. In addition to the spacious rooms in these Nexen apartments, several additional amenities make this option attractive to many people looking to move to the area.

Los Angeles is known for having fantastic weather, so the fact that Nexen apartments have a rooftop deck that residents can use is ideal for when the sun comes out, allowing you to relax in a private area and soak up the rays in peace. There is also a fitness room, which means you can work out at whatever time you like without traveling to a gym or paying for a membership somewhere. The central courtyard provides residents with a communal space to get to know their neighbors and make friends, which is extremely important for those who have moved to an area that they are not familiar with.

Nova Apartments on Wilshire

The next building on this list is Nova Apartments on Wilshire — another excellent choice for those who want access to exceptional amenities, modern appliances, and apartments designed to very high standards. Again, this apartment block has a rooftop deck, offering fantastic views over the surrounding area. One feature of this building that sets it apart from others on this list is the heated pool located in the courtyard and open only to residents. There are also cabanas and a spa to unwind after a stressful day at work. If you happen to own a pet, there is even an area designated for washing your furry friend.

Like many other buildings on this list, Nova Apartments on Wilshire also has a fitness center, allowing residents to get a workout in before they start their busy day. If you work from home but don’t like to spend all day sitting in your room, you can take advantage of the co-working space for residents. The studio rooms feature two bedrooms and one or two bathrooms, ideal for couples or those planning to have guests while living here.

Luna on Wilshire

The third building on this list — Luna on Wilshire — boasts clean, modern architecture and is ideally located for those who want quick access to fantastic transportation links. If you like to socialize and enjoy your time off, these apartments are perfect as they are close to a number of amazing restaurants, clubs, and bars, meaning that you will never get bored trying to figure out how to spend your evening. This building has a fitness studio and a roof terrace with a BBQ grill and fire pit areas, so you can invite your friends over and enjoy the good weather and company while showing off your barbecuing skills.

Other noteworthy features of this building include access to a dryer and washing unit, so you won’t have to travel to get your washing done at a laundrette. There’s also a zen garden for you to relax and unwind. The apartments in Luna on Wilshire feature one bedroom and one bathroom — ideal for people planning to live independently, are new to the area, or don’t want to commit to a larger space — and the building is pet friendly, making it perfect whether you’re a cat- or dog-person.