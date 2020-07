The city of Busan said of the 6,590 high-risk facilities for COVID-19 about 80% have set up electronic entry log systems.

Among them, 85 percent of the 2,495 nightlife establishments and 82 percent of the 1,873 singing rooms are using electronic log systems.

An official of the city said businesses without an electronic entry log and businesses or visitors falsifying hand-written logs can be fined up to 3 million won with an order to ban assembly at the facility.