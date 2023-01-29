Most Indoor Mask Obligations Disappear From Today

The obligation to wear a mask is no longer compulsory in most indoors except for areas such as hospitals and public transportation from today.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that from the 30th, indoor mask mandates will be lifted in places other than medical institutions, pharmacies, vulnerable infectious facilities, and public transportation.

Masks still must be worn on public transportation such as the bus, railways, urban railways, passenger ships, ferries, chartered buses, special passenger cars, taxis, and aircraft.

Except for these places, a fine of 100,000 won, will no longer be imposed for violating the mandate.