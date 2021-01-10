SportsSports News

Most Indoor Sports Facilities Can Reopen in Busan From Today

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will ease measures on most indoor sports facilities from today.

The new measures allow businesses to open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., however, GX-type sports like spinning, kickboxing, Zumba, aerobics classes, and tae bo are not exempt from the new measures.

GX-type sports refer to sports in the form of group classes that are mainly performed with intense body movements.

Fitness clubs, screen golf, and yoga will be allowed to open.

Sports facilities will not be permitted to allow eating or drinking and must operate limiting the capacity of one person per eight square meters.

Fitness clubs around the city held a protest last week in front of city hall demanding they be allowed to reopen.

Haps Staff
