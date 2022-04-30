Most Interesting Korean Games

People all across the world have recently become aware of Korean Games. This is due to the phenomenal success of Squid Game, a Korean TV show on Netflix that has gained worldwide acclaim almost overnight. Many famous Korean games are included in the show, so now is an excellent opportunity to learn about them.

Your creative energies may be depleted, and you may be unable to come up with fresh ways to enjoy yourself. If that’s the case, try these Korean games to pass the time. Many involve betting but don’t worry; you don’t have to know the history of gambling in Asia to be able to play them. Because of their simplicity, the ones included here were chosen. They don’t require a lot of materials to play, but they guarantee a lot of enjoyment.

Di Bi Di Bi Dib

In South Korea, this is a trendy two-player hand game. The object is to get your opponent to face in the same direction as you. So, you, the player, will say “Di Bi Di Bi Dib” and gesture to the left or right with your finger. If your opponent’s head turns in the same direction as yours, they lose.

Assa

Assa is a Korean expression that roughly translates to “Yes!” in English. This game is best played with a large group; however, it may be played with only two people if the rules change. The goal is to be the last person standing. All contestants adhere to the four-beat system throughout the game. “[lap] I [clap] am [snap] groun-[snap]ded, [lap] Let’s [clap] intro-[snap]duce [snap] ourselves!” everyone says at the start. After that, everyone forms a circle and introduces themselves using nicknames.

The game begins after everyone has introduced themselves. The nicknames can be anything with four syllables or less, such as “washing machine” or “watermelon.” In the game, one person calls another, and the other person calls another. The game could go something like this: “[lap] A -[clap] ssa [position] Washing Machine.” “[lap] A-[clap]ssa [position] Watermelon,” the player called on will say. Players hurry quickly, hoping that someone will make a mistake and be ousted from the game.

Yut Nori

Yut Nori, aka Yut, is primarily a family game. Even though it is enjoyed at gatherings all year, Yut is a must-do during the Lunar New Year. This is a traditional Korean game from the Three Kingdoms period. A board, four sticks, and eight small tokens are included in the game.

The board was once spherical, but it has since changed to a rectangular or square design. The markings denote stations, while the lines represent the player’s direction of travel. Although it may appear confusing at first, it is a straightforward game.

Slap-Match

This traditional Korean slap-match game with paper has been played since the Joseon Dynasty. It’s also the first game in the Netflix “Squid Game” series. You may have also seen it on “Running Man,” a variety show. Ttakji is a game played with two colorful sheets of paper folded together. It’s a simple game to play. One ttakji is placed on the ground, and the other player must hit it until it flips over or crosses the line. The game’s goal is to collect as many ttakji as you can.

Chin Chin

There are many different versions of this game, and the one I’ve played requires participants to use their thumbs. The idea is to guess how many thumbs will be put up after shouting “chin chin,” and the participants take turns announcing a number (depending on how many thumbs there are). If the caller guesses correctly, one of their hands is placed behind their back. Whoever puts both hands behind their back first wins.

Caramel

The second of the Korean games seen in Squid Game has been translated as ‘caramel’ in English subtitles. It entails carefully removing little bits from a caramel circular without breaking them. This candy is known as dalgona or bbopgi, and it is an inexpensive sweet that is quite popular in Korea.