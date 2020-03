All of Hotel Nongshim’s in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th.

The hotel closed the restaurants due to the coronavirus situation.

Affected restaurants include its signature Korean restaurant Nae Dang, The Bar, its popular brewery Hurschimchung and N. Cafe and N. Snack.

The hotels jjimjil saunas and rest area, as well as its banquet area also are temporarily closed until April 10th.