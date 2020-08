After canceling or postponing almost all spring festivals due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier in the year, Gyeongnam province officials have announced that most summer and fall festivals will also be canceled.

Hadong-gun’s Seomjin River Culture Festival, as well as all festivals in Sacheon and Namhae have been canceled.

Jinju is still deciding what to do with its festivals in October, including the Namgang Yudeong Festival and the Gaecheon Arts Festival.