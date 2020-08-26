NewsBusan NewsEducation

Most Universities in Busan Will Begin Classes Online

The second semester class at universities in Busan will start on September 1 where online classes will mainly be held for a while for now due to COVID-19.

Some universities plan to offer mixed classes, including face-to-face classes, in compliance with the quarantine guidelines.

Dong-A University announced that it will operate non-face-to-face (online) classes until the 13th after the start of the 2nd semester on September 1 in accordance with the second level of social distancing measures.

Dongeui University said they will only hold online classes from the beginning of the second semester, while Silla University said they will hold online classes until the 29th of September.

Dongseo University’s online classes will be held until the 12th, while PNU said they will hold a mix of online and face-to-face classes depending on departments and the number of students in classes.

Kyungsung University will hold online classes until the 11th.

Universities plan to base extensions of online classes on recommendations from the Board of Education and the coronavirus measures set by the government.

blank
Most Universities in Busan Will Begin Classes Online

BeFM News -
The second semester class at universities in Busan will start on September 1 where online classes will mainly be held for a while for now due to COVID-19.
