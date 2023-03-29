Image: Asia's 50 Best Restaurants
Dine & Drink

Mosu Named Korea’s Best at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Awards

Haps Staff

Mosu was named Korea’s top restaurant and ranked 15th in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2023 sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

It overtakes Mingles which had won the award for seven consecutive years.

The website describes Mosu as chef Sung Anh “hopes to give his diners equally happy memories with a tasting menu that, while roaming occasionally overseas, doesn’t stray too far from the shores of Korea – or even the restaurant itself – in the likes of barbecued quail with vegetables from Anh’s garden.”

Four Seoul restaurants cracked this year’s list with Mosu at 15th, Onjium at 23rd, Mingles at 28th, and Born and Bred at 47th.

Le Du in Bangkok was named the top restaurant in Asia followed by Sezanne in Tokyo.

Under the tutelage of dynamic young chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, the restaurant presents a modern take on refined Thai food interpreted through a French-leaning lens. Its menus champion the use of seasonal and local ingredients and the steadfast belief in the superiority of Thai produce.

Bangkok and Singapore led the list with nine coveted spots each.

Image: Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Huge Chandelier Added to Dream Theatre as Korean Version of “Phantom of the Opera” Begins Today

“Namhae in Bloom” Cultural Event Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Opening of Namhae Bridge Begins Tomorrow

Pinkfong Baby Shark Selected as an Ambassador for the Busan World Expo 2030

Basic Plan for the Reconstruction of Sajik Baseball Stadium Revealed

‘1st Jinju Deulmal Cherry Blossom Festival’ to be Held This Weekend

Spring Ocean Healing Programs at Busan’s Beaches to Begin in April

Busan
few clouds
12.5 ° C
12.5 °
12.5 °
64 %
2.1kmh
23 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 