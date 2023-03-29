Mosu Named Korea’s Best at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Awards

Mosu was named Korea’s top restaurant and ranked 15th in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2023 sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.

It overtakes Mingles which had won the award for seven consecutive years.

The website describes Mosu as chef Sung Anh “hopes to give his diners equally happy memories with a tasting menu that, while roaming occasionally overseas, doesn’t stray too far from the shores of Korea – or even the restaurant itself – in the likes of barbecued quail with vegetables from Anh’s garden.”

Four Seoul restaurants cracked this year’s list with Mosu at 15th, Onjium at 23rd, Mingles at 28th, and Born and Bred at 47th.

Le Du in Bangkok was named the top restaurant in Asia followed by Sezanne in Tokyo.

Under the tutelage of dynamic young chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, the restaurant presents a modern take on refined Thai food interpreted through a French-leaning lens. Its menus champion the use of seasonal and local ingredients and the steadfast belief in the superiority of Thai produce.

Bangkok and Singapore led the list with nine coveted spots each.