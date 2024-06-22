‘Movie and Food’ Come Together at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

The 2024 Busan Food Film Festa is set to captivate audiences from June 28th to 30th at the Busan Cinema Center.

This year’s theme, “Rice: Daily Life and Deviation,” will explore the significance of rice through a variety of films and engaging programs.

The opening ceremony and outdoor screenings are free to attend while some programs have paid ticketing.

Here is what you can expect at this year’s festival.

Opening Film:

“Delicious Movie” : An omnibus film featuring three short stories directed by different filmmakers. It will premiere at the opening ceremony on June 28th at 7 PM. Story 1 : A young man finds comfort in a bowl of rice noodles after losing his job. Story 2 : A youth reflects on a breakup over tteokbokki. Story 3 : Two mothers neglected by their daughters find solace in ramen on Nodeul Island.

: An omnibus film featuring three short stories directed by different filmmakers. It will premiere at the opening ceremony on June 28th at 7 PM.

Film Categories

Rice: Daily Life “Three Days Off”

“Twelve Months, Eat Soil” Rice: Deviation “Chihwaseon Remastering”

“Off the Menu” BFFF Choice Movie Dining “French Soup” (Directed by Tran Anh Hung)

(Directed by Tran Anh Hung) “Italian Chefs” (Omnibus film showcasing Italian star chefs)

(Omnibus film showcasing Italian star chefs) “The House of No Man” (Vietnam’s highest-grossing film)

(Vietnam’s highest-grossing film) “Coming Home Again” (Directed by Wayne Wang, based on the true story of a Korean immigrant family)

Programs

Cook! Talk!

Pre-screening discussions with programmers about the food featured in the films.

Food Terrace

A gourmet experience where audiences can taste foods from the films and interact with culinary experts.

Shareholder Club

An exclusive gathering to share behind-the-scenes stories of the festival over drinks.

Food Salon

Talks with experts about “Rice as Everyday Life” and “Rice’s Deviation.”

Food Zone

Enjoy popular food trucks and pop-up restaurants in an outdoor setting, with events like “Potluck Table” where visitors can dine while watching movies and performances.

Theme Zone

Exhibits featuring various rice-related foods, beverages, and products.

Food Therapy

A vegetable pizza-making experience for children, available through advance online reservation and on-site booking.

For more details, visit the festival’s official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta) and Instagram (@busanfoodfilmfesta).