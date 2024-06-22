Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

‘Movie and Food’ Come Together at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan Food Film Festa is set to captivate audiences from June 28th to 30th at the Busan Cinema Center.

This year’s theme, “Rice: Daily Life and Deviation,” will explore the significance of rice through a variety of films and engaging programs.

The opening ceremony and outdoor screenings are free to attend while some programs have paid ticketing.

Here is what you can expect at this year’s festival.

Opening Film:

  • “Delicious Movie”: An omnibus film featuring three short stories directed by different filmmakers. It will premiere at the opening ceremony on June 28th at 7 PM.
    • Story 1: A young man finds comfort in a bowl of rice noodles after losing his job.
    • Story 2: A youth reflects on a breakup over tteokbokki.
    • Story 3: Two mothers neglected by their daughters find solace in ramen on Nodeul Island.

Film Categories

  1. Rice: Daily Life
    • “Three Days Off”
    • “Twelve Months, Eat Soil”
  2. Rice: Deviation
    • “Chihwaseon Remastering”
    • “Off the Menu”
  3. BFFF Choice Movie Dining
    • “French Soup” (Directed by Tran Anh Hung)
    • “Italian Chefs” (Omnibus film showcasing Italian star chefs)
    • “The House of No Man” (Vietnam’s highest-grossing film)
    • “Coming Home Again” (Directed by Wayne Wang, based on the true story of a Korean immigrant family)

Programs

Cook! Talk!

Pre-screening discussions with programmers about the food featured in the films.

Food Terrace

A gourmet experience where audiences can taste foods from the films and interact with culinary experts.

Shareholder Club

An exclusive gathering to share behind-the-scenes stories of the festival over drinks.

Food Salon

Talks with experts about “Rice as Everyday Life” and “Rice’s Deviation.”

Food Zone

Enjoy popular food trucks and pop-up restaurants in an outdoor setting, with events like “Potluck Table” where visitors can dine while watching movies and performances.

Theme Zone

Exhibits featuring various rice-related foods, beverages, and products.

Food Therapy

A vegetable pizza-making experience for children, available through advance online reservation and on-site booking.

For more details, visit the festival’s official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta) and Instagram (@busanfoodfilmfesta).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

L7 Haeundae Opens

Celebrate Pride Month’s Grand Finale with QueerScouts Busan Takeover

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Gear Up for a Fun-Filled Summer

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For June

The Latest

Busan Completes Replacement of All Accident Risk Concrete Manhole Covers

How Long It Takes To Overcome Addiction: Alcohol Detox Austin

Busan to Build Children’s Hospital by 2027

Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s ‘Secret Garden’ Opens for Summer Lotus Bloom

50th National Rowing Competition to be Held at Seonakdong River

Busan Hosts Roadshow in Shanghai to Attract Chinese Tourists

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 