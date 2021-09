There will be no film screenings at the Busan Cinema Center from Thursday, September 23 to Tuesday, October 5th due to preparations for the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The 26th BIFF is set to take place from Wednesday, October 6 to Friday, October 15 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Regular film screenings will resume on Sunday, October 17, 2021.