Moving to Busan? 5 Key Facts to Know Before You Start Work

South Korea, or Daehan Minguk as the natives call it, is one of the most affluent countries in Asia. It draws ex-pats from far and wide due to its bustling cities, natural beauty, rich culture and history, and delicious food.

South Korea is home to internationally renowned brands, such as Samsung, LG, and Hyundai. It’s also one of the freest economies in the world, with strong international business ties and an income tax that ranges from 6% to 45%.

Below, you’ll learn everything you need to know before packing your bags and finding work in Busan, South Korea:

What to Expect in South Korea and Busan

South Korea is a stable democracy with a good track record of observing human rights. South Korean businesses and professionals enjoy the benefit of operating in the 19th most free economy in the world.

Next to Seoul, Busan is the second-largest city in South Korea, with 3.4 million inhabitants. Busan is considered to be the economic, cultural, and educational center of southeastern South Korea. A port city, Busan is the busiest port in South Korea and the sixth busiest in the world. Shipping and logistics are therefore one of the main fields where ex-pats can find working opportunities in Busan.

Despite this, many ex-pats are drawn to Busan as a slower-paced alternative to Seoul. Public transport is efficient, convenient, and affordable. Located right on the coast, numerous beaches are on Busan’s doorstep. And the city is also known for hosting multiple cultural and festive events.

Working Conditions

Typical working hours in South Korea are 9 AM to 6 PM. Officially, required working hours are limited to a maximum of 40 hours per week. However, as with most Asian cultures, overtime is expected in South Korea, and employees are paid 150% of their salary for overtime. In most workplaces, there is also an unwritten rule that you should not leave the office before your supervisor.

The good news is that the government has been moving toward laws that bring down working hours in South Korea. It’s also entirely possible to find companies without such a strict work ethic. In 2021, the average South Korean employee worked 164.2 hours per month or roughly 7.5 hours per day.

In 2021, the average salaried employee earned around 2.91 million Korean Won (~USD$22,000) – this figure is steadily rising. While not cheap, Busan is generally more affordable than Seoul, and skilled ex-pats will find salaries competitive. Income tax is structured from 6-45% based on your salary. The National Pension Scheme and National Health Insurance are mandatory for foreigners who stay in South Korea for more than six months.

Work Culture and Office environment

Like many other Asian cultures, South Korean business culture exists around a strict and elaborate social hierarchy. Position, age, prestige, and even gender play a role in determining one’s place in this hierarchy.

Preserving honor and dignity is still extremely important in South Korean society. Colleagues are more likely to avoid giving direct negative answers to save face. Personal relationships and trust also influence business relationships. Socializing and getting to know each other are essential to getting along professionally and forming partnerships.

How to find a job before moving to South Korea

As a country open to international business, there are many opportunities for foreign language speakers in South Korea. While Korean is strictly required for finding a job, applicants proficient in the language will have an edge.

Here are some of the top job categories for ex-pats in South Korea:

English teacher

Manufacturing and Automotive

Logistics

Translation

Some of the most popular online portals for finding jobs in South Korea are:

JobKorea

Saramin

PeopleNJob

LinkedIn

There are also two massive annual job fairs in South Korea that should not be missed by anyone seriously looking for employment in the country:

Oegugin chwieopbangnamhoe (“Job fair for foreign residents”)

Oeguginyuhaksaeng chaeyongbangnamhoe (“Job fair for international students”)

South Korea is also a country that’s relatively accessible for those who are self-employed entrepreneurs or working on a freelance basis.

Obtaining a Work Visa

Obtaining a work visa for South Korea is quite a long and demanding process. However, the good news is that there are many different work visas that someone looking to live and work in South Korea can apply for:

E-1 Professor Visa

E-2 Foreign Language Instructor

E-3 Research

E-4 Technological Guidance

E-5 Special Profession

E-6 Culture and Art

E-7 Specially Designed Activities

D-5 Long-Term New Coverage

Most of these visas are valid for and renewable on a one-year basis.

There are also other options for those looking to do business in South Korea or who have not yet secured employment:

D-10 Job Seeker Visa

Business Visa

Self-Employment Visas

Investment Visa

Requirements vary slightly from visa to visa, but many are the same for all types. Typically, visa costs range from $40 to $90.

The F-series visa is another option for those looking to secure permanent residency with the option to work. Some of the eligibility criteria for this visa are:

Obtaining a degree in South Korea, residing in Korea for a number of years, and showing sufficient annual income.

Marrying a citizen or F-5 visa holder.

Investing $500,000 in Korean business or hiring 5+ locals.

Conclusion

Whether you want the special experience to add to your CV, immerse yourself in another culture, or further your career, working and living in Busan should be an option on your radar. While there are some challenges for foreigners, South Korea is a business-friendly and stable country with a relatively high standard of living.

There are also many opportunities and avenues for enterprising ex-pats to secure employment and build a life in South Korea. The information in this guide should help you take your first steps toward life and work in Busan.