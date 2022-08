Mr. Pizza has collaborated with Jurassic World to introduce the “Jurassic Mac and Cheese Pizza”.

Toppings include Spam, Mac & Cheese, Pizza Cheese, Barbecue Italian Sauce,

Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño, Triple Cheese Spread, and Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

A regular size pizza goes for 27,900 won while a large will cost you 34,900 won.