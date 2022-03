Locally owned pizza franchise Mr. Pizza has announced that it is raising its prices from March 15.

The price of each pizza will rise by 2,000 won.

It’s the first price rise from the company since November 2018.

Labor and rising ingredient costs were named as the reasons for the price rise from the company.

The move comes after Papa John’s also raised their prices by 6.7% from today.

Most pizza companies, including Domino’s, have raised their prices in recent months.