Muju Firefly Festival Hoping to Proceed This Year

The 25th Muju Firefly festival in Jeollabuk-do is hoping to proceed with this year’s festival which is scheduled from August 28th through September 5th.

Held every fall, the festival offers many attractions and activities to learn more about the beautiful nature and creatures that live in it.

Depending on COVID-19 conditions, some programs may be canceled as festival organizers plan to proceed carefully only with selected programs that represent the local resources.

“Nakhwa-nori” a reproduction of the funeral procession of Jeoksangsan accident in the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty will be performed.

The experience programs also will be on a reservation service.

The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19.