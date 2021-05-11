Dine & Drink

Multicultural Groups Introducing Meal Kits Online

Haps Staff

Multicultural groups in the country are bringing a taste of their home to South Korean residents by introducing new meal kits online.

According to Korea Bizwire:

Toktumi, a migrant women’s self-help group, launched an F&B brand ‘Dabap’ on the Naver Smart Store last month and started selling Southeast Asian meal kits.

The meal kits were formed by a group of married migrant women with professional cooking skills, and include all of the ingredients and condiments needed for cooking.

Toktumi is now selling Pad Thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, and Bun Cha, a traditional Vietnamese pork dish.

At the online Sari-Sari ‘Pinoy Store’ run by Pinoy Seoul, a community of Filipino migrants, a variety of Philippine food ingredients and manufactured goods are available.

Pinoy Store opened in 2018 as a way to promote Philippines culture as well as to help Filipino migrants living in South Korea overcome homesickness.

Pinoy Store is now also available in a mobile app version that can be experienced in an Android OS device.

