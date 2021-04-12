NewsBusan News

Murder Suspect Still on the Run in Busan

Police have been unable to find the culprit of a murder for nine days since the dead body of a man in his 70s was found on a Busan hiking trail.

They received a report from a hiker on the 3rd who discovered a man in his 70s stabbed to death at a sports park hiking trail in Seo-gu and have since questioned hikers and expanded the scope of the investigation.

There are about 10 forest fire monitoring posts at Siyak Mountain where the incident occurred but investigators are struggling as there are no CCTVs at the entrance of the hiking trail.

