Image: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art website
Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until September 4

Haps Staff

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will be temporarily closed due to preparations for Busan Biennale 2020 from Monday, July 27 to Friday, September 4.

Busan Biennale 2020 will take place from September 5 to November 8, 2020 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town and Yeongdo Harbor.

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Website: www.busan.go.kr/moca_en/index

Busan Biennale 2020 Website: www.busanbiennale.org/kr/

The parking lot will be available to use free of charge during the temporary closure.

Travel

