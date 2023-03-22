“Museum Where Music Blooms” Performance Set for March Culture Day

Busan Museum will hold the “Museum where Music Blooms” performance on Culture Day in March at the auditorium at 5:00 pm on the 24th.

This performance will be performed by the ‘Visiting Art Troupe’ of the Busan Metropolitan Art Troupe.

Founded in 1994, the Busan Youth Symphony Orchestra, which belongs to the Busan Metropolitan Art Troupe, has been holding concerts of a higher level by inviting top-notch soloists from home and abroad to maximize the artistic sensibility of young people and improve the quality of music.

The art troupe plans to present a string quartet performance with songs such as Greetings of Love and Spring Song and a brass quintet performance with the songs Holiday March, Aladdin, and Traffic Light.

The performance is free for anyone to watch, and participation is possible through on-site registration without prior registration. You can enter the venue from 4:30 pm on the day of the performance, and it is recommended that visitors wear masks.