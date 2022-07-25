Music Lineup For This Weekend’s Busan Waterbomb Event

One of the summer’s highlights in the city, Waterbomb Busan 2022 is taking place Saturday, July 30 at the Busan Asiad Auxillary Stadium.

The event combines all great things for a great summer party — tons of live music mixed with high-energy water fights.

The fun gets underway at noon and lasts until 10:00 p.m. and tickets are currently running on Korean ticketing apps for 132,000 won.

For more information including tickets, you can click on their website and participants should be over 19 years of age.