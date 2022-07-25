Image: waterbomb.com
Lifestyle

Music Lineup For This Weekend’s Busan Waterbomb Event

Haps Staff

One of the summer’s highlights in the city, Waterbomb Busan 2022 is taking place Saturday, July 30 at the Busan Asiad Auxillary Stadium.

The event combines all great things for a great summer party — tons of live music mixed with high-energy water fights.

The fun gets underway at noon and lasts until 10:00 p.m. and tickets are currently running on Korean ticketing apps for 132,000 won.

For more information including tickets, you can click on their website and participants should be over 19 years of age.

Image: Waterbomb Festival
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 