Musical Line-up for the 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival

The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival is set for two days of amazing jazz and fun this May.
The 14th edition of the event takes place at Olympic Park in Seoul with tickets on sale from 165,000 won for one day (145,000 won presale) or 255,000 won for a two day pass on Interpark.
More musicians are also expected to be added before the event.
Saturday, May 23rd Line-up
Marcus Miller
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Lean On Me: JoséJames Celebrates Bill Withers
Honne
Sigrid
Crush
PREP
ConorMaynard
Bishop Briggs
Moonchild
Sunday, May 24th Line-up
Sergio Mendes
Still Dreaming with JoshuaRedman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Dave King
MGMT
Alessia Cara
Ásgeir
Emily King
AKMU
YerinBaek
Jakubi