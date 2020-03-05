Musical Line-up for the 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival

The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival is set for two days of amazing jazz and fun this May.

The 14th edition of the event takes place at Olympic Park in Seoul with tickets on sale from 165,000 won for one day (145,000 won presale) or 255,000 won for a two day pass on Interpark.

More musicians are also expected to be added before the event.

Saturday, May 23rd Line-up

Marcus Miller

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Lean On Me: JoséJames Celebrates Bill Withers

Honne

Sigrid

Crush

PREP

ConorMaynard

Bishop Briggs

Moonchild

Sunday, May 24th Line-up

Sergio Mendes

Still Dreaming with JoshuaRedman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Dave King

MGMT

Alessia Cara

Ásgeir

Emily King

AKMU

YerinBaek

Jakubi