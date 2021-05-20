Image: S&Co.
Musical: Wicked

Musical: Wicked

The Korean-language version of the musical “Wicked” is taking place at the Dream Theatre until June 27th.

Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Period: May 20 – June 27, 2021

Venue: Dream Theatre

Time: Tue. to Fri. 7:30 p.m./ Weekends and holidays 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Closed on Mondays

June 16, 23, 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Age recommendation: ages 8 and older

Running Time: 170 minutes

Intermission: 20 minutes

Tickets: VIP-seat 150,000 won, R-seat 130,000 won, S-seat 100,000 won, A-seat 80,000 won, B-seat 60,000 won

Metro Line 2 Busan Int’l Finance Center∙Busan Bank Station, Exit 3 then a 3-minute walk or Metro Line 1 Beomnaegol Station, Exit 4 then about a 9-minute walk.

