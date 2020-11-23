Image: S&Co
Arts & Culture

Musicals “Cats” and “Wicked” Coming to Busan in 2021

Haps Staff

Two large-scale musicals are scheduled to come to Busan’s Dream Theatre next year.

The international tour production of “Cats – The 40th Anniversary” is expected to come to Busan in March, 2021 after finishing its run in Seoul and then Daegu.

A Korean production of the popular musical “Wicked” is then expected to come to Busan in May for a 3-4 week run after its initial run in Seoul which is scheduled to begin in February.

Tickets are expected to be in sale in the coming weeks though neither has been announced yet.

The musicals are the first to return to Busan’s Dream Theatre since “The Phantom of the Opera” in February.

Disney musical “Aida”, Korean musical “War Horse” and the earlier scheduled performances of “Cats” were all canceled due to coronavirus earlier this year.

Haps Staff
Travel

