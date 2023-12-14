Musinsa Standard Confirms December 29 Debut in Busan

Musinsa Standard is set to open its first brick-and-mortar establishment, ‘Musinsa Standard Seomyeon,’ in Busan on the 29th of this month.

Opening in the Judi Taehwa building, 250 meters straight from Exit 2 of Seomyeon Station on Busan Subway Line 1, this three-story store spans a total area of 1,200 m2 (approximately 363 pyeong).

Marking its presence as the second Musinsa Standard offline store beyond the metropolitan region, it stands as the fifth nationwide.

The Seomyeon store’s inaugural floor showcases the primary products for the men’s season.

On the second floor, shoppers can discover a collection of men’s essentials, encompassing denim, slacks, and underwear.

The third floor is dedicated to women’s fashion and assorted goods.

In celebration of its opening, Musinsa Standard will debut ‘Seomyeon Exclusive’ items, a collaborative creation with graphic artist Ok Geun-nam.

To enhance the in-store experience, the establishment features nine fitting rooms on the second floor and six on the third.

A ‘live fitting room,’ tailor-made for short-form shooting, has been strategically placed on both the second and third floors, boasting mirroring displays and color-adjustable lighting.

The second floor also houses the pick-up desk for ‘tan-free pickup,’ Musinsa Standard’s hallmark O2O (Online to Offline) service, complemented by an exterior pick-up locker.