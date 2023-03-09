Musinsa Standard Expected to Open in Seomyeon

Casual brand, ‘Musinsa Standard’ is expected to open its first location outside of the capital in Seomyeon.

Musinsa is preparing to open Musinsa Standard in the Judie’s Taehwa building in Seomyeon in Bujeon-dong.

The size of the store is about 330㎡ or about 100 pyeong on the 1st and 2nd floors above the ground. It is smaller than the Musinsa Standard Hongdae Store (approximately 850㎡) and Gangnam Store (approximately 976㎡).

Musinsa entered the offline market by opening Musinsa Standard in Hongdae, Seoul in 2021 and Gangnam last year.

In addition to Busan, it is said that they are considering opening stores in various regions such as Gwangju and Daegu.