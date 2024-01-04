Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

Opened on the 29th of last month in Seomyeon ‘Musinsa Standard’ has achieved remarkable success, garnering 400 million won in sales within just four days of its launch, with over 20,000 customers visiting during this period.

The store’s opening saw a significant turnout, with a line of about 200 people eagerly awaiting its doors to open at 11 a.m.

During the opening event, the first 100 visitors received a 50% discount coupon, and a scratch coupon event randomly awarded one Musinsa Standard product to the first 2,500 attendees.

Winter season items like coats, padding, down, and knits were particularly popular, along with signature pieces like slacks, denim, and blazers.

The first customer at the Seomyeon branch was gifted a special box containing seven popular products.

Located in the Judith Taehwa building, the store offers a well-organized shopping experience across its three floors, featuring men’s and women’s seasonal products, essential items, and women’s fashion and miscellaneous goods, along with services like a live fitting room, pickup desk, and pick up locker for enhanced customer convenience.