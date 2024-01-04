Image: Musinsa Standard
Shopping, Home & Living

Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

By Haps Staff

Opened on the 29th of last month in Seomyeon ‘Musinsa Standard’ has achieved remarkable success, garnering 400 million won in sales within just four days of its launch, with over 20,000 customers visiting during this period.

The store’s opening saw a significant turnout, with a line of about 200 people eagerly awaiting its doors to open at 11 a.m.

During the opening event, the first 100 visitors received a 50% discount coupon, and a scratch coupon event randomly awarded one Musinsa Standard product to the first 2,500 attendees.

Winter season items like coats, padding, down, and knits were particularly popular, along with signature pieces like slacks, denim, and blazers.

The first customer at the Seomyeon branch was gifted a special box containing seven popular products.

Located in the Judith Taehwa building, the store offers a well-organized shopping experience across its three floors, featuring men’s and women’s seasonal products, essential items, and women’s fashion and miscellaneous goods, along with services like a live fitting room, pickup desk, and pick up locker for enhanced customer convenience.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Customized Services Provided at Four Underground Shopping Centers

Centum City’s Shinsegae Department Store Hits 2 Trillion Won in Sales Last Year

Duty-Free Perfume Allowance to Rise to 100ml

Christmas Markets Becoming Popular in Busan

Gimhae City Holding a Special Craft Sales Exhibition at Shinsegae Department Store from the 22nd to the 25th

10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

The Latest

Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

해운대수목원에 세 번째 주택도시보증공사 기부숲 조성 완료!

“Donation Forest” Opened at Haeundae Arboretum

“Films in Our Memories” @ Busan Cinema Center

Enjoy the Taste of Fresh Seasonal Seafood at Sakae

Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
1kmh
20 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 