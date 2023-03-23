“My Idol Tour – Global Friends” Video Made to Help Promote Visit Busan Pass

The city of Busan and Busan Tourism Organization have prepared a guided tour-type entertainment show featuring K-pop idols and popular overseas influencers for Japan and China, the first major markets, ahead of a full-fledged recovery of the tourism market to promote the ‘Visit Busan Pass’ in earnest by producing “My Idol Tour – Global Friends”.

The ‘Visit Busan Pass’ is a free pass-type tour pass developed to improve the convenience of individual foreign tourists visiting Busan. If you purchase just one pass (24-hour ticket/48-hour ticket), you can enjoy various benefits such as free entry to major tourist facilities without additional payment and discount benefits at nearby discount stores such as restaurants.

In “My Idol Tour” (Japan), which was broadcasted for the first time in Japan yesterday, Chorong and Bomi, members of the girl group Apink travel to Busan with popular Japanese influencer Rui Onuma on a one-day guided trip.

The cast introduces various ways, from how to purchase a foreigner-only Visit Busan Pass to how to enter affiliated stores. In particular, Ryan Holiday In Busan (free membership), Busan X the Sky (free membership), Yacht Talae (discount membership), The Bay 101 Cafeside (discount subscription), and Haeundae Gift Shop (discount subscription) were featured.

The program was released with Japanese subtitles on YouTube’s Wonder K original channel on March 23rd and another on the 30th, with 2 episodes of 15 minutes each.

In addition, a review event for the teaser video released on the 21st will be held on the official social network (SNS) channel of the Visit Busan Pass until the 29th, and an ‘Apink Autographed CD’ will be provided to 10 winners. Even after the release of the main video, there will be a review event on March 29 and a quiz event on March 31.

‘Visit Busan Pass’ can currently be purchased on the official website (www.visitbusanpass.com) and online travel agencies (KK Day, Klook, Trip.com) and linked discount promotions are in progress.

In the future, packages related to airline tickets are also being prepared, and information related to Visit Busan Pass sellers, merchants, and various promotions can be found on the official website and official social networks (SNS) such as Instagram and Facebook.

In April, a K-pop male idol group and a Taiwanese influencer will appear in the Greater China region and capture the trip to the city center of the Mydol Tour Visit Busan Pass on a city tour.