Image: Gangseo-gu
Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid’s Water Parks This Summer

Haps Staff

Myeongji International New City and Myeongji Ocean City in Gangseo-gu will build water parks for kids this summer.

The parks will be free of charge, but the exact opening dates are not yet known as the district is monitoring the Coronavirus situation in the city.

The 4,000-square meter park in International New City will have a 1,100-square meter pool area for infants and kids, as well as play tables, a changing room, and large parasols. It is expected to open sometime in July.

A smaller water park to be built in Ocean City in Myeongji Neighbourhood Park will also have play tables, a giraffe bench, and changing rooms. It is expected to be open sometime in August.

Gangseo-gu will operate three water parks for kids this summer, including one at Signal park.

 

Haps Staff
Myeongji International New City and Ocean City to Open Kid's Water Parks This Summer

