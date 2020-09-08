NewsBusan News

Mystery Still Surrounds The Man Who Washed Up on Haeundae Beach Monday Morning

BeFM News

Local Coast Guards are looking into the death of a man in his 40s who was found in the coastal waters of Haeundae, presumed to have died due to Typhoon Haishen.

At around 1 pm Monday, a report was received at 112 that a body was floating on the waters in front of the Busan Haeundae Grand Hotel.

An official of the Coast Guard said that since the man had worn regular clothes, he did not seem to have been out near the shores of the water to enjoy leisure activities.

The Coast Guard said, based on autopsy results, the man had no external injuries and is suspected to have died from drowning.

Officials are continuing to investigate to find more information.

Travel

