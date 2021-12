One of Korea’s legendary trot singers, Na Hoon-a, will host six concerts this weekend at BEXCO.

Despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, about 4,000 people are expected at each show which is taking place at BEXCO Auditorium from the 10th to the 12th.

Spectators must show their vaccination pass or be PCR tested 48 hours before the event.

Shouting, singing along, and eating and drinking will be prohibited.

The concerts were previously scheduled for July 23-25 but were rescheduled.